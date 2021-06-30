Ramekin
I speak when you speak,
say nothing to your everything.
The world is a ramekin filled with bits of ourselves.
It is a recipe for error,
a list of adorations and illusion.
You take my hand and say when I’m gone
there will be others.
The ingredients include vinegar and salt, but no honey.
You hear what I hear, only more.
Teach me to breathe.
Empty this dish.
Tell me.
“Ramekin” was first published in the online anthology Igxante: An Ontology. I am grateful to editor Kate Morgan for taking this piece.
Oh god, this is so dang beautiful.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks very much, Lucy. Much appreciated.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is it really an error to indulge adorations and illusion? Permission to let oneself be deluded might be the missing honey? (Delusions are gonna happen! Why do we angst so?)
Love the mystery in these lines.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe that moderation is the key. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pingback: Ramekin — O at the Edges | Perth Words... exploring possibilities.
this makes my heart ache it’s so lovely
LikeLike