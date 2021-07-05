In Praise of Gravity

Which bestows weight

or slings me around

some other heavenly

body, a version of you

wondering whether

I’ll rise from my next

plummet, victim of

curvature and infinite

range held in place,

attractive in nature,

bent perhaps and

scarred, proud to have

survived but never wiser.

Cleansed, we continue

our orbit, our mirrored fall.

“In Praise of Gravity” is included in my chapbook, If Your Matter Could Reform.