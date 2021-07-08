Morning Suizen
Boundless, it sips direction in the way of all music,
tonguing each note for its salt.
We call this ecstasy. Or peace.
Follow, and they still escape, always beyond
our outstretched fingers.
Exhale slowly. What do you know?
That long tunnel, ribbed in silence.
The scent of burning cedar.
Days framed in darkness and birdsong.
* * *
Note: Suizen is the practice of playing the shakuhachi, the traditional Japanese bamboo flute, as a means of attaining self-realization.
“Morning Suizen” first appeared on Nine Muses Poetry. Many thanks to editor Annest Gwilym for taking this piece.
This is beautiful and colorful in imagery, Robert. I just love how you describe the musicality of the suizen. It seems so peaceful, and with different instruments, there’s always a comfort in where it takes us. I also adore the ending, some brilliant visuals there. 🙂 Nicely written.
LikeLike