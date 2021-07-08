Morning Suizen

Boundless, it sips direction in the way of all music,

tonguing each note for its salt.

We call this ecstasy. Or peace.

Follow, and they still escape, always beyond

our outstretched fingers.

Exhale slowly. What do you know?

That long tunnel, ribbed in silence.

The scent of burning cedar.

Days framed in darkness and birdsong.

* * *

Note: Suizen is the practice of playing the shakuhachi, the traditional Japanese bamboo flute, as a means of attaining self-realization.

“Morning Suizen” first appeared on Nine Muses Poetry. Many thanks to editor Annest Gwilym for taking this piece.