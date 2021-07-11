In Praise of Gravity
Which bestows weight
or slings me around
some other heavenly
body, a version of you
wondering whether
I’ll rise from my next
plummet, victim of
curvature and infinite
range held in place,
attractive in nature,
bent perhaps and
scarred, proud to have
survived but never wiser.
Cleansed, we continue
our orbit, our mirrored fall.
“In Praise of Gravity” is included in my chapbook, If Your Matter Could Reform.
Beautiful!
Thank you!
i love this one, and love how your word ‘plummet’ plummeted down into the next stanza
Thanks, Beth. I’m hoping to reduce my future personal plummets.
It’s a good initiative
🙂
Yup – slung, plummeted, scarred – survivor never wiser – this seems to fit most of us! And here we go again …
Again. And again!
I know how you feel, brother. Gravity bestows weight, then abandons us to the fall. (Forgive me if I’m reading “praise” ironically and “victim” literally — it’s just the mood I’m in. After the plummet, though, I hope to abide like Okaji [and the Dude] 🙂 )
I’m much practiced at falling…
True amigos, you and I 🙂
Never wiser……. although we might think so? I was so much older then, I’m younger than that now
You, me and Dylan!
