



Love, Scattered (Cento)



I cull and offer this and this,

and these last definite whorls

or later star or flower, such

rare dark in another world,

outdistancing us, madness

upon madness, the crest

and hollow, the lift and fall,

ah drift, so soft, so light,

where rollers shot with blue

cut under deeper blue as the

tide slackens when the roar of

a dropped wave breaks into it,

and under and under, this

is clear—soft kisses like bright

flowers— why do you dart and

pulse till all the dark is home?

I am scattered in its whirl.

* * *

This cento is composed exclusively of lines taken from fifteen pages in the Collected Poems of H.D., 6th printing, 1945. Hilda Doolittle is a fascinating figure in 20th century American poetry. You might look at the Poetry Foundation’s biography for further information:

http://www.poetryfoundation.org/bio/h-d