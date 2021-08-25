Dashi

I make dashi with water, dried bonito and seaweed,

and maybe a few drops of soy sauce for added flavor.

A simple broth, assembled by hand to enhance, a

concept mislaid in this pre-packaged world.

Today I have blown three notes through the shakuhachi,

each one separate, but all gathered under one roof

for no tangible purpose, released to entropy

and the drops coalescing on the window.

We never know what stew will result from the day’s

efforts, whose lips will force air through which root

end. I close my eyes and imagine the second note’s

shape, how it bells over raindrops to absorb

their sound, bending into the third note spiraling up

and away from my hands, my eyes, my breath.

* * *

“Dashi” and “Inheritance” first appeared in The Closed Eye Open, a publication focusing on consciousness. Many thanks to editors Daniel A. Morgan, Maya Highland and Aaron Lelito for taking this piece.