The Resonance of No (with recording)

The Resonance of No

Yes, yes, we’ve heard. The dishwasher wastes less

and cleans better. But Kenk­ō believed in the beauty

of leisure, and how better to make nothing

while standing with hands in soapy water, thoughts

skipping from Miles Davis’s languid notes to the spider

ascending to safe shelter under the sill (after I blow

on her to amuse myself), washing my favorite knife

and wondering if I should hone it, not to mention

my skills on the six-string or the potato peeler.

And if I linger at the plates, even the chipped one,

admiring their gleam after hot water rinses away

the soap residue, who could question the quick gulp

of ale or the shuffle of an almost-but-not-quite

dance step-or-stumble while arranging them on the

ribbed rack, back-to-back, in time to Coltrane’s

solo. Then the forgotten food processor’s blade

bites my palm, and I remember that I’ve outgrown

the dark suit, the cut branches still need bundling

and none of the words I’ve conjured and shaped

over decades and miles will extend their comfort

when I stand at my father’s grave this week or next.

“The Resonance of No,” was published in December 2016 in Gravel, and is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second.

Daniel Schnee wrote about this poem here.

Music Credit: Cool Vibes Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/