Beer Bottle Suizen
No rules apply here. I blow
into the empty bottle and achieve
silence. Tilting it, I adjust my mouth’s
shape and blow across the glass lip,
receiving a flicker of tone in return.
Repeat. More of the same. Discarding
the vessel, I open another, drink deeply.
Become the emptying.
* * *
Note: Suizen (blowing zen) is the practice of playing the shakuhachi (traditional Japanese bamboo flute) to attain self-realization.
“Beer Bottle Suizen” first appeared in Subterranean Blue in March 2020.
Enjoyable read … I get a sense of both Zen and playful … and the desire to hear bottle and shakuhachi alternating (perhaps in unison … but this feels like a solo activity, so alternating!)
While I was waiting for my shakuhachi to arrive, I practiced achieving sound by blowing on empty bottles. 😀
