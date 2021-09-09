Day Two Poem: Poetry in the Dark: A Speed Reading Nightmare

Poetry in the Dark: A Speed Reading Nightmare

In this dream you have fallen in love

but have never met the object of your affection,

who, as it turns out, is a fake-blonde with a tongue

like a straight razor and an attitude so negative

even shadows freeze at her feet. Life is good,

you say, but might I have a moment to dispel

this notion of poetry in the dark? Every word

blossoms bright flares, each syllable unfolds

the night, peppers the air with lightdrops

and the aroma of shed falsities. And then

your love steps in and desiccates the atmosphere.

Drops a few F-bombs, slices nerve endings,

stomps out expectation. What do you see in her,

I ask. It’s not about vision, you reply, but what I

hope to find. Think of purgatory, of broken

door knobs and the party next door. Think about

time capsules and nested dolls and what might

live around the corner, if only you believe.

Then an auctioneer starts reading your poems,

and no matter how you struggle, you can’t

describe the lure, the power, the beauty,

the insurmountable, undeniable, ineffable darkness.

* * *

Many thanks to Ken Gierke for sponsoring this poem and providing the title!

