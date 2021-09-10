Day Three Poem: We Do What We Must

We Do What We Must

How to reconcile

the German in me

with the Irish, the Japanese,

and those birthrights I cannot claim?

Cleaning the bathroom,

I twirl the toilet brush, curse in Italian,

and consider cooking Szechuan beef.

Sponges make me laugh

in French. Rice is gohan in my house.

I often say potatuh instead of potato,

and then there’s tomatuh. I may mispronounce

parmesan, but never parmigiana.

In Hawaii everyone looked like me

but I drawled like a true Texan

to avoid a beating. I say domani

when putting off chores,

but dishes must be done immediately

after dinner and during meal prep.

My mustache is red, as are some of my eyebrow

hairs. I am a man of many shirts, many excuses

and contradictions. I prefer washing by hand.

Spüli, I say, when filling the sink. Spüli.

* * *

Many thanks to Plain Jane for sponsoring this poem and providing the title and these three words: toilet, brush, and Spüli.

If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc.

Tomorrow’s poem is titled “Pondering Perpetuity,” and is sponsored by Jazz Jaeschke, who sponsored the title and asked for three words: balance, swirl and awaken.