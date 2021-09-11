Day Four Poem: Pondering Perpetuity

Pondering Perpetuity

If I close my eyes

will the owl

creep into my sleep

or linger out of sight,

beyond earshot

and the swirl

of grief

painting the chapel dome

of my eyelids?

Sometimes I balance wants with needs.

Nothing contains me

but I am held tight.

I never thought I was a beginning.

Sometimes I feel more than I can share,

and I scatter ashes and estranged words,

look for signs on the ground.

I am the opening

between jar and lid,

a grounded fledgling,

a promise,

unfilled.

But hope swells in morning clouds

and the first birdcalls.

In the orb spider’s dewy web.

In the blurred gasp of memory’s lapse,

in the owl, as it awakens

and folds its wings

so cautiously around

my buried

dream.

* * *

Many thanks to Jazz Jaeschke for sponsoring this poem and providing the title and these three words: balance, swirl and awaken.

