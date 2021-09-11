Day Four Poem: Pondering Perpetuity

Pondering Perpetuity
If I close my eyes
will the owl
creep into my sleep
or linger out of sight,
beyond earshot
and the swirl
of grief
painting the chapel dome
of my eyelids?
Sometimes I balance wants with needs.
Nothing contains me
but I am held tight.
I never thought I was a beginning.
Sometimes I feel more than I can share,
and I scatter ashes and estranged words,
look for signs on the ground.
I am the opening
between jar and lid,
a grounded fledgling,
a promise,
unfilled.
But hope swells in morning clouds
and the first birdcalls.
In the orb spider’s dewy web.
In the blurred gasp of memory’s lapse,
in the owl, as it awakens
and folds its wings
so cautiously around
my buried
dream.
* * *
Many thanks to Jazz Jaeschke for sponsoring this poem and providing the title and these three words: balance, swirl and awaken.
If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc.
Tomorrow’s poem is titled “What Were the Members of the Donner Party Hungering For Before They Set Out on the Trail” and is sponsored by Jilanne Hoffman.
Amazing, Bob. This registers on multiple levels. I’ll be pondering this view of perpetuity for a long while – thank you! Definitely one to read again and again … while listening for owl at dusk/dawn …
