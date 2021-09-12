Day Five Poem: What Were the Members of the Donner Party Hungry For Before They Set Out on the Trail?

What Were the Members of the Donner Party Hungry For Before They Set Out on the Trail?

And why are pizzas round, and do trees dream?

These questions keep me awake at night, as do

thoughts of decades decanted and refined in memory,

their solids discarded with no consideration of retention.

Last evening we dined at an Indianapolis restaurant

for the first time in eighteen months. My steak

was pink and juicy. Tender. The Russian River pinot

bore flavors of cherry and dried herbs, with perhaps

hints of moss-crusted sonnets and mislaid intent

underscored by regret. But tasty, reminding me

that first impressions are truly lasting, and that

I should have bailed five years into that marriage.

Would I eat human flesh? Lord knows I gnawed

on that wolf-trapped foot for years. Lately

I’ve been making rectangular pizzas, in the Detroit

style, with peppered salami, crushed San Marzano

tomatoes and Wisconsin brick cheese, but if I

were to cook myself, toughness (due to age) would be

an issue, and I’d recommend a slow braise in wine

or sake, with parsnips, carrots and minced serrano

peppers. Served over sticky rice, of course. I wonder

if the oak misses me. Though we lived together

for thirty-five years, my roots never dug deep,

but instead spread out just enough to hold on

and stay in place. Until it was time to let go.

So I ask: what does the oak think of me? Do I exist

beyond that first impression of the awkward 25-year

old, or does it recall the older one who tended

its wounds and broken limbs, who watered and fed it

poetry? My hungers have changed with age,

but I still want the same things.

* * *

Many thanks to Jilanne Hoffman for sponsoring this poem and providing the title.

