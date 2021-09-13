Day One Poem: When Madeleine Said No

When Madeleine Said No

The spotted orb spider withdrew

to a dark corner under the eaves.

Last night’s empty glass remained

empty. Books continued sleeping

on shelves, comfortable in their covers.

What do I do now, she asked.

Nothing has changed,

but the sunlight streaming in

bores through my skin,

fingers all the little crevices,

records my cellular secrets

and folds them into tiny squares,

perhaps to be exposed later.

I am alone but not alone.

All one. Like rain and a river.

Like a train’s whistle knifing

through dreams. Like the night sky

above storm clouds, and smoky

laughter wafting from a bar. A symphony,

a bible. One syllable reclaiming a life.

* * *

Many thanks to Lynne Burnett for sponsoring this poem and providing the title!

