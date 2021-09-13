Day One Poem: When Madeleine Said No

When Madeleine Said No
The spotted orb spider withdrew
to a dark corner under the eaves.
Last night’s empty glass remained
empty. Books continued sleeping
on shelves, comfortable in their covers.
What do I do now, she asked.
Nothing has changed,
but the sunlight streaming in
bores through my skin,
fingers all the little crevices,
records my cellular secrets
and folds them into tiny squares,
perhaps to be exposed later.
I am alone but not alone.
All one. Like rain and a river.
Like a train’s whistle knifing
through dreams. Like the night sky
above storm clouds, and smoky
laughter wafting from a bar. A symphony,
a bible. One syllable reclaiming a life.
* * *
Many thanks to Lynne Burnett for sponsoring this poem and providing the title!
If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details.
Tomorrow’s poem is titled “Poetry in the Dark: A Speed Reading Nightmare,” and is sponsored by Ken Gierke, who may or may not be out to get me…
Nothing is as simple as it seems. What is change, when everything else continues as before? Perhaps it’s a reminder to take notice of that.
So true, Ken. Nothing changes, but everything is different. It’s so easy to not notice the differences.
She took her life back. Way to go Madeleine. Way to go–
That one word can be very powerful!
I love what you did with this poem, Bob! So open ended, so many implications and we don’t even know what the specific question was, just that her whole body said no. Great images – so much to get with each rereading! Inspiring!🙏😊
I’m so pleased it works for you, Lynne. Thanks so much for the title!
After it popped into my head and i gave it to you, I started thinking about all the ways you could go with it. I should try it myself sometime Lol!
Ha! I love this kind of title. You should try it! LOL!
Whoever Madeleine might be to others, she’s clearly a part of me as I read this – instantly reflecting on difficulty of decisions (be it no or yes) in difficult times. Especially: “my cellular secrets … [folded] into tiny squares, perhaps to be exposed later. I am alone but not alone.” And the final “One syllable reclaiming a life” also works for no or yes. This feels pretty universal. (Thank you Lynne & Bob.)
Thanks, Jazz. Lynne offered a title that provided an easy path into the universal.
