Day Six Poem: Scarecrow’s Wealth

Scarecrow’s Wealth

Who needs words when you own the wind?

When your wingtips flash and you know the subtleties

of reflection and shrugs and the next moment’s

glee. My friends bring me bits of each day.

Today, the bright cap lifted from a cava bottle’s

cork. Three days ago, an aluminum heart

stamped with “best.” The rodent-nibbled straw hat

perched jauntily atop my head bears a pearl

earring, and yesterday a skeleton

key materialized in my left coat pocket,

in which a mouse skull and foil wrappers

also rest. My wealth abounds, and despite

protests, I am rewarded daily. Look, they say,

accept this offering for what it is: a participation

in joy. So I point to choice grains, contribute advice

and song, screech warnings and recite poetry,

though my straw tongue often wavers.

What else may I tender to those who travel

so freely? Last week a polished hinge

came to me, and before that, a chipped glass

eye, which might someday replace my missing

ocular button, should needle and thread appear.

Each day is a gift to be shared. Every gift,

a celebration of days, a commitment to living.

I am grateful, and in my gratitude, give.

* * *

Many thanks to Charles of Words and Feathers for sponsoring this poem. If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc.

Tomorrow’s poem is titled “The Kohlrabi Polka,” and is sponsored by Pleasant Street, who provided the, uh, interesting title.