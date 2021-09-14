Day Two Poem: Poetry in the Dark: A Speed Reading Nightmare

Poetry in the Dark: A Speed Reading Nightmare
In this dream you have fallen in love
but have never met the object of your affection,
who, as it turns out, is a fake-blonde with a tongue
like a straight razor and an attitude so negative
even shadows freeze at her feet. Life is good,
you say, but might I have a moment to dispel
this notion of poetry in the dark? Every word
blossoms bright flares, each syllable unfolds
the night, peppers the air with lightdrops
and the aroma of shed falsities. And then
your love steps in and desiccates the atmosphere.
Drops a few F-bombs, slices nerve endings,
stomps out expectation. What do you see in her,
I ask. It’s not about vision, you reply, but what I
hope to find. Think of purgatory, of broken
door knobs and the party next door. Think about
time capsules and nested dolls and what might
live around the corner, if only you believe.
Then an auctioneer starts reading your poems,
and no matter how you struggle, you can’t
describe the lure, the power, the beauty,
the insurmountable, undeniable, ineffable darkness.
* * *
Many thanks to Ken Gierke for sponsoring this poem and providing the title!
If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc.
Tomorrow’s poem is titled “We Do What We Must,” and is sponsored by Plain Jane, who, six years ago, forced me to write “Your Armpits Smell Like Heaven.”
Oh, horrors! Hope this woman (or her male equivalent) never steps into my dreams! (All-too-real nightmare reflected is realizing optimism is no shield for reality. Sobering.)
Great visual description of poetry in the dark.
Puzzling image … may need a 2nd cup of coffee for its relationship to register …
I escaped that nightmare, but it took a while to awaken. 🙂
Poetry, even from an auctioneer, would certainly take the edge off a nightmare such as this.
I think of some of the missteps I’ve made. I could have used this nightmare to remind me to be wary of false expectations.
It would be interesting to hear an auctioneer read poetry. Oh, the missteps I’ve made, the poor choices made when I could have taken different paths. Life!
Ah! My husband tells me “straight razor”. I was focusing on the plant, thinking something poisonous …
Perhaps it’s both sharp and poisonous. Ha!
There was a time when I was that woman, though I never wore blonde hair, I swear!
Well written, wow, a whole story in these few lines. Write the novel now ^_^
Ha! I think I’m better suited for one-page stories…
You do fabulous work using given titles on short notice. Shiver. I keep wanting to read this one over and over. It’s that “can’t look away from an accident” feeling, I guess.
The hardest part is finding an entrance, a way into the poem. Once that happens, things fall in place. And, due to time constraints, I don’t fret too much about getting everything perfect. In that way lies madness. LOL.
Interesting to hear you say that. Writing picture books is quite similar. These days, picture books are allowed so few words, and you’re supposed to create only half the story, with the illustrator filling in what’s not there in the words, or only alluded to. It’s quite a dance. Am looking forward to reading the rest of your fundraising poems.
One or two a week would be a more suitable pace, one that allowed revision on a grander scale. But this is incredibly fun, and sparks poems that would never otherwise be written. I am grateful for each one.
