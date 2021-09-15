Day Eight Poem: Another Sunrise, Another Moon

Another Sunrise, Another Moon

1.

I have no more lies to tell. Everyone

laughs when I say this, but I saw

the whale breach that day

and though nothing changed,

in that instant the world

stopped spinning and I rose

above that battle gray deck

to join the low clouds,

molecules fluttering,

cells dispersing, but only

for a flash,

before I came to,

standing,

gape-jawed,

22-years old

and finally, aware.

2.

Texas lives in my rear-view mirror.

Could I have stayed on my land,

harvesting those sour persimmons

for jam, watching vultures soar,

napping in the heat of day

in hopes of observing cliff frogs

at night? Would that have been

a life? Would that have been enough?

3.

I didn’t come here to die

but the possibility remains.

Will my ashes soil the streets

of Indianapolis? Soon the grass

will turn brown. Trees will bare

their branches to the wind’s icy

fingers. Snow will blanket

the cornfields, and I

will bake bread and pies.

Make pizza and rich stews.

Touch. Talk. Dream.

Sing. Read.

Love.

4.

Another sunrise another moon which follows which?

* * *

Many thanks to Tara of Sacred Land Sage, who sponsored the poem and provided these three words: persimmon, nap, flutter. If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc.

