Day Three Poem: We Do What We Must

Posted on by

Sink Drain

We Do What We Must

How to reconcile
the German in me

with the Irish, the Japanese,
and those birthrights I cannot claim?

Cleaning the bathroom,
I twirl the toilet brush, curse in Italian,

and consider cooking Szechuan beef.
Sponges make me laugh

in French. Rice is gohan in my house.
I often say potatuh instead of potato,

and then there’s tomatuh. I may mispronounce
parmesan, but never parmigiana.

In Hawaii everyone looked like me
but I drawled like a true Texan

to avoid a beating. I say domani
when putting off chores,

but dishes must be done immediately
after dinner and during meal prep.

My mustache is red, as are some of my eyebrow
hairs. I am a man of many shirts, many excuses

and contradictions. I prefer washing by hand.
Spüli, I say, when filling the sink. Spüli.

* * *

Many thanks to Plain Jane for sponsoring this poem and providing the title and these three words: toilet, brush, and Spüli.

If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc. 

Tomorrow’s poem is titled “Pondering Perpetuity,” and is sponsored by Jazz Jaeschke, who sponsored the title and asked for three words: balance, swirl and awaken.

14 thoughts on “Day Three Poem: We Do What We Must

  1. Another good read … especially “In Hawaii everyone looked like me / but I drawled like a true Texan”! Also fascinating … this adds yet another to a growing list who prefer to do dishes by hand. Two years back when I abandoned the dishwasher I figured I was a unique weirdo, but proof otherwise shows up unsolicited. Thanks!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

    • Hawaii was quite the revelation to me. I’d never before experienced walking among so many people who looked like me; I blended in for the first time in my life. We use the dishwasher, but I still wash many things by hand. Solidarity in our weirdness!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply

  3. Bob, I love this so much. Sorry for not looking earlier and responding earlier to this wonderful post. I was up early and driving to a staff retreat and just returned. What a nice treat to look up and read during my walk just now. I love your voice in this. I really love it!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.