Day Three Poem: We Do What We Must

We Do What We Must
How to reconcile
the German in me
with the Irish, the Japanese,
and those birthrights I cannot claim?
Cleaning the bathroom,
I twirl the toilet brush, curse in Italian,
and consider cooking Szechuan beef.
Sponges make me laugh
in French. Rice is gohan in my house.
I often say potatuh instead of potato,
and then there’s tomatuh. I may mispronounce
parmesan, but never parmigiana.
In Hawaii everyone looked like me
but I drawled like a true Texan
to avoid a beating. I say domani
when putting off chores,
but dishes must be done immediately
after dinner and during meal prep.
My mustache is red, as are some of my eyebrow
hairs. I am a man of many shirts, many excuses
and contradictions. I prefer washing by hand.
Spüli, I say, when filling the sink. Spüli.
* * *
Many thanks to Plain Jane for sponsoring this poem and providing the title and these three words: toilet, brush, and Spüli.
If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc.
Tomorrow’s poem is titled “Pondering Perpetuity,” and is sponsored by Jazz Jaeschke, who sponsored the title and asked for three words: balance, swirl and awaken.
Another good read … especially “In Hawaii everyone looked like me / but I drawled like a true Texan”! Also fascinating … this adds yet another to a growing list who prefer to do dishes by hand. Two years back when I abandoned the dishwasher I figured I was a unique weirdo, but proof otherwise shows up unsolicited. Thanks!
Hawaii was quite the revelation to me. I’d never before experienced walking among so many people who looked like me; I blended in for the first time in my life. We use the dishwasher, but I still wash many things by hand. Solidarity in our weirdness!
well done!
Thanks, VJ. The poem probably isn’t what Plain Jane had in mind, but I just follow the words. 🙂
Definitely a gift of yours.
Gift/curse. Ha.
Lol.
That’s part of what makes this so fun!
Yes! And it’s always fun for me because I have to figure out what to do with what’s offered. Some poems are easier than others! 😁
Bob, I love this so much. Sorry for not looking earlier and responding earlier to this wonderful post. I was up early and driving to a staff retreat and just returned. What a nice treat to look up and read during my walk just now. I love your voice in this. I really love it!
Thank you for the wonderful prompts! The voice and lines are pretty representative of, well, me, except for the last line. I have no German. Stephanie has it all. Ha. 😉
I see you not only found a way in, but also an enormous door to let things spill out.
Sometimes those doors are already there, propped open, but you just never seem to get there. Until you do. 🙂
