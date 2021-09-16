Day Four Poem: Pondering Perpetuity

Pondering Perpetuity
If I close my eyes
will the owl
creep into my sleep
or linger out of sight,
beyond earshot
and the swirl
of grief
painting the chapel dome
of my eyelids?
Sometimes I balance wants with needs.
Nothing contains me
but I am held tight.
I never thought I was a beginning.
Sometimes I feel more than I can share,
and I scatter ashes and estranged words,
look for signs on the ground.
I am the opening
between jar and lid,
a grounded fledgling,
a promise,
unfilled.
But hope swells in morning clouds
and the first birdcalls.
In the orb spider’s dewy web.
In the blurred gasp of memory’s lapse,
in the owl, as it awakens
and folds its wings
so cautiously around
my buried
dream.
Many thanks to Jazz Jaeschke for sponsoring this poem and providing the title and these three words: balance, swirl and awaken.
If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc.
Tomorrow’s poem is titled “What Were the Members of the Donner Party Hungering For Before They Set Out on the Trail” and is sponsored by Jilanne Hoffman.
Amazing, Bob. This registers on multiple levels. I’ll be pondering this view of perpetuity for a long while – thank you! Definitely one to read again and again … while listening for owl at dusk/dawn …
Thanks, Jazz. I’m feeling my mortality more and more these days, while simultaneously celebrating the life I have.
I’m absorbing the reality that loss deepens feelings about far more than that lost. For me, the deepening shows up as gratitude – for that lost, for that remaining.
My thoughts, too — written not only for the title and provided words, but for the contributor, as well. Especially with the poet’s own words…
“grief / painting the chapel dome // of my eyelids”
“I never thought I was a beginning.”
“I scatter ashes”
“a grounded fledgling”
“my buried dream”
Beautifully done, Bob.
Thanks very much, Ken. Like Whitman said, we contain multitudes. That’s the beauty of poetry – the sharing and intermingling of the personal and universal.
Wow…I love the expression of yourself and the way you feel. I always love when I can visualize the poem and what the poet/writer is trying to express. I can relate. Amazing.
Thank you, E.M. I’m so pleased that the poem resonates for you. That’s all I ever hope for in a poem – to connect in some way.
You’re most welcome, and thank you for your creativity to allow me to feel that connection.
Beautifully put together.
Thanks very much, Barbara.
Inspiring and passionate..small words with big meaning
Thank you! When in doubt, go simple and small. 🙂
Now this is a poem I want to crawl inside! Well done.
The greatest compliment, V.J. Thank you!
My pleasure
Your endings always slay me….guess my comment belongs more with the Donner Party poem, heh heh….
Ha! And groan! But yes! And thank you.
I am catching up with these but wow, this one is breathtaking! That chapel dome is an image that will stick with me.
Thanks, SJ! These titles are all inspiring. I haven’t immersed myself in writing in this way in a long time, and it feels good.
