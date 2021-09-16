Whoops…

by Stephanie L. Harper

Dear Autocorrect: Thank you

for your patience & support

in my kite. I rely on your

spelling sand predictive text

features many things easy day.

If I couldn’t trust you to etch

my typing, I would be a little

more honest about the times

I’m in the bathroom. I beam,

really, the last thing I need is

for people to judge me because of

where I might be dotting if all I’m

frying to do is confirm the time

of our nesting. A few fats ago,

my husband texted me from

the hardest store to ask if I could

use any more bridges for fainting

in the bedroom. Nob makes almond

anything come acrylic as romantic,

so things started jesting up a bit.

Lettuce nut say, it was with all

your extra kelp, that I was doom

scrolling his puzzle, so he had to

duck behind a dorkloft parked by

the election law tools. It was the mist

excrement wither of us remembered

having since I went shipping last

Christmas for a new wonton hacker…

Anyway, I thought I’d pet you now

how much your rusty cervix beams

to me. Your fiend, Stephanie.

* * *

Many thanks to Stephanie L. Harper, poet extraordinaire, for writing this piece, and Jazz Jaeschke, who sponsored the poem and provided the title and these three words: trust, judge, puzzle. If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc.

Tomorrow’s poem is titled “I’ll Have the Body Sandwich, and Hold the “Me,” Please,” thanks to my favorite artist, Ron Throop. Was it something I said, Ron, or do you just like to make me squirm? Ha!