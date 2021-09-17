Day Five Poem: What Were the Members of the Donner Party Hungry For Before They Set Out on the Trail?

What Were the Members of the Donner Party Hungry For Before They Set Out on the Trail?
And why are pizzas round, and do trees dream?
These questions keep me awake at night, as do
thoughts of decades decanted and refined in memory,
their solids discarded with no consideration of retention.
Last evening we dined at an Indianapolis restaurant
for the first time in eighteen months. My steak
was pink and juicy. Tender. The Russian River pinot
bore flavors of cherry and dried herbs, with perhaps
hints of moss-crusted sonnets and mislaid intent
underscored by regret. But tasty, reminding me
that first impressions are truly lasting, and that
I should have bailed five years into that marriage.
Would I eat human flesh? Lord knows I gnawed
on that wolf-trapped foot for years. Lately
I’ve been making rectangular pizzas, in the Detroit
style, with peppered salami, crushed San Marzano
tomatoes and Wisconsin brick cheese, but if I
were to cook myself, toughness (due to age) would be
an issue, and I’d recommend a slow braise in wine
or sake, with parsnips, carrots and minced serrano
peppers. Served over sticky rice, of course. I wonder
if the oak misses me. Though we lived together
for thirty-five years, my roots never dug deep,
but instead spread out just enough to hold on
and stay in place. Until it was time to let go.
So I ask: what does the oak think of me? Do I exist
beyond that first impression of the awkward 25-year
old, or does it recall the older one who tended
its wounds and broken limbs, who watered and fed it
poetry? My hungers have changed with age,
but I still want the same things.
* * *
Many thanks to Jilanne Hoffman for sponsoring this poem and providing the title.
If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc.
Tomorrow’s poem is titled “Scarecrow’s Wealth,” and is sponsored by Charles of Words and Feathers.
Man, another great one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, PJ! That title confounded me for a while, but then, late at night, in bed, the first line came to me. Ah, the poetry life!
LikeLiked by 2 people
So resonate with memory solids discarded at random! And analogy of an escaped marriage as a wolf trap – startles, but yup I get that! For me, though, it’s the oak tree lines I keep reading – several times already and will read aloud to MY oak (now but stump, though clearly still alive sending up sprigs). Gosh, I hope our trees recognize us! Would be via energy vibrations, right?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I seem to still be processing past years… I would think that if trees recognize us, it would be via energy vibrations of some sort, unless we plant ourselves in soil for more than a moment or two.
LikeLiked by 2 people
i.
what were the members
of the donner party
hungry for
before they set out
on the trail?
and why are pizzas round,
and do trees dream?
these questions keep me awake at night,
as do thoughts of decades
decanted and refined in memory,
their solids discarded
with no consideration
of retention.
ii.
last evening
we dined
at an indianapolis restaurant
for the first time
in eighteen months.
my steak
was pink and juicy.
tender.
the russian river pinot
bore flavors of cherry
and dried herbs,
with perhaps hints
of moss-crusted sonnets
and mislaid intent
underscored by regret.
but tasty,
reminding me
that first impressions
are truly lasting, and
that i should have bailed
five years into that marriage.
iii.
would i eat human flesh?
lord knows i gnawed
on that wolf-trapped foot for years.
iv.
lately
i’ve been making rectangular pizzas,
in the detroit style,
with peppered salami,
crushed san marzano tomatoes
and wisconsin brick cheese,
but if i were to cook myself,
toughness (due to age)
would be an issue, and
i’d recommend a slow braise
in wine or sake, with parsnips,
carrots and minced serrano peppers.
served over sticky rice, of course.
v.
i wonder if the oak misses me.
though we lived together for thirty-five years,
my roots never dug deep,
but instead spread out
just enough to hold on
and stay in place.
until it was time to let go.
vi.
so i ask:
what does the oak think of me?
do i exist
beyond that first impression
of the awkward 25-year old, or
does it recall the older one
who tended its wounds
and broken limbs, who
watered and fed it
poetry?
vii.
my hungers have changed with age,
but I still want the same things.
LikeLike
that’s how i read it 👆🏿
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well done. Thank you for engaging with the poem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Loved it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Ron. I’m having fun with these!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wowser!!! This is fantabulous! I’m printing it out and hanging it on my wall for inspiration. Thank you for being such a generous writer. Cheers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another poem that never would have been written if not for the gifted title! Thank you, Jilanne, for making me dig deep.
LikeLiked by 1 person
One of your best, IMO. Wonderful,
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Charlotte!
LikeLike
Pingback: Favorite Poetry 3rd Quarter 2021 – Zouxzoux
I really enjoyed this one. I agree with Charlotte.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much, Merril. These poems are a joy to write!
LikeLiked by 1 person
great one, robert! your title and the wolf knawing at the trap.
p.s. if i had to choose, i would like to be brined and definitely not air-fried.
LikeLike