Day Eleven Poem: His Hand in Her Hand

His Hand In Her Hand
This terrible
beauty, this blight.
They exist simultaneously,
breathe the same air
taste the same
salt. When the fever broke
I saw my life clearly
ahead. A cliff. The road.
Always rising.
And under the tree
around the curve
someone calling my secret
name, saying come to me,
come to me, this is the way.
* * *
