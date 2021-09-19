Day Seven Poem: The Kohlrabi Polka

The Kohlrabi Polka
But turnips tango, and carrots two-step
across the lawn, their leafy headdresses
waggling in time. Habaneros, of course,
salsa, the hotter the better, while white
asparagus gavotte, and everyone knows
that yams jam and break, and zucchini
synchronize in lines. Always in lines, but
never straight ones. Parsley twists, and okra
shimmies. And eggplants, well! Just imagine
a sultry lambada, purple bellies touching,
parting only to twirl. Contrarian cabbages
dance in squares. Broad beans boogaloo
under the moon’s discerning gaze, and
Brussels sprouts waltz, no matter the tune,
while apples and other fruit glare from their
branches, bobbing helplessly, captivated,
jealous, plotting their escapes, their revenge.
* * *
Many thanks to Pleasant Street for sponsoring this poem and providing the title. If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc.
Tomorrow’s poem is titled “Another Sunrise, Another Moon,” and is sponsored by Tara of Sacred Land Sage, who provided these three words: persimmon, nap, flutter.
Delightful! We’ve just cleaned out our garden beds, readying for the fall planting … will now be watching with a whole new perspective! And maybe keep a better eye on veggies left unattended on the kitchen counter … the eggplant lambada I wouldn’t want to miss!
And who knows what acorn squash does in the dead of night?
If anyone does, it’s you…
Well, I know what butternut squash does…
So fun!
Thanks, VJ. I enjoyed writing it.
When your produce tends toward the subtly erotic you’re doing something right…
How to sweeten those bitter (albeit adorable) apples, though? 😉
Add a little salt? Some sugar? Cinnamon? Hmm.
Great music here! I’ll never look at vegetables the same anymore!
Just remember: those potatoes have their eyes on you!
So funny!😆
🙂
And don’t tell secrets in a corn field
You can’t hide from their ears!
I love this. You’ve tapped into the title-giver’s sense of humor perfectly! I will definitely sponsor one, but anonymously since I’m still on the down-low here until the book is done. ^_^ There’s always a special energy to these challenges and I want to keep it going!
Thanks, SJ. “But turnips tango” seemed like the perfect response to the title. It was the first phrase that popped out, and I just went with it. I’d be deeply grateful for your sponsorship (as would Brick Street). This challenge has been great fun!
You did not go anywhere near where I imagined. Haha! Polka as a verb! Wonderful. I wish I could draw, this needs some animation and music
I was inspired by purchasing my first kohlrabi. It is still in the veg drawer, and I eye it suspiciously whenever I go for an onion.
Ha! I went with the first thing that popped into my head. I’ve never cooked kohlrabi either, and I’m usually the guy who confounds the grocery story checkers with my odd produce. One of these days…
Many vegetables will be going under the knife here today, though it may get a late start as I watch the Ratatouille Rumba!
Oh, those saucy tomatoes!
