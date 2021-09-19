Day Twelve Poem: If You Were Going to Make a Mask, to Represent Me, What Color Would It Be?

If You Were Going to Make a Mask, to Represent Me, What Color Would It Be?

Would it bear the shape of a whale’s tail at dusk,

or a flashing beacon at the end of a dim corridor?

Would it sigh in repose? Absorb light? Shift

features with mood? Who knows what people truly

think of us? I remember being lonely, wanting

nothing more than to be alone with the phosphorescent

wake and a few ideas sketched on scraps filched

from the trash. Such a cliche. But true.

And accurate. That year I learned the art of deception,

how a raised hand or oddly stressed phrase

could mask intent and redirect interest. I never

intended to reenlist, and once released, looked back

only to determine my exact starting point, stepping

instead into the swirl of apprehension and misplaced

affection. What color should the mask be? A blend

of cold sky and water below, with running lights

and the stretched-out night glow flowing

behind. The color of goodbye, of sanctimony —

heels on cobblestone — the odor of freshly turned

earth and wild oregano. Of midnight and open books,

beer in a frozen mug in August, and that fork

not taken, an ongoing turmoil, the perpetual regret.

* * *

Many thanks to Atomic Geography for providing the title. If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc.

Tomorrow’s poem is titled “Scarecrow Visits Van Gogh’s Wheatfield in Auvers,” and was sponsored by Kerfe Roig.