Day Seven Poem: The Kohlrabi Polka

The Kohlrabi Polka

But turnips tango, and carrots two-step

across the lawn, their leafy headdresses

waggling in time. Habaneros, of course,

salsa, the hotter the better, while white

asparagus gavotte, and everyone knows

that yams jam and break, and zucchini

synchronize in lines. Always in lines, but

never straight ones. Parsley twists, and okra

shimmies. And eggplants, well! Just imagine

a sultry lambada, purple bellies touching,

parting only to twirl. Contrarian cabbages

dance in squares. Broad beans boogaloo

under the moon’s discerning gaze, and

Brussels sprouts waltz, no matter the tune,

while apples and other fruit glare from their

branches, bobbing helplessly, captivated,

jealous, plotting their escapes, their revenge.

* * *

