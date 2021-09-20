Day Thirteen Poem: Scarecrow Visits Van Gogh’s Wheatfield in Auvers

Posted on by

 

Wheatfield with Crows

Scarecrow Visits Van Gogh’s Wheatfield in Auvers

The corvids claim he was a crow. A man,
but a crow, who knew the faith of grain
and light, the atomic distinction
between stillness and the wind’s first
flutter, the shape of loneliness
and dark skies parted by song and
wing. He was a vanishing point,
an all-seeing eye. Or perhaps, dare I say,
one of my kind, separated from his base,
destined to observe, to record in bold,
thick strokes the hues that words
can only negate. In each of his fields,
celebration blossoms. We see what lurks
beneath the surface — that boy
walking outside the frame, a cat
behind the church — conversation
beyond speech. And in the sky, our sky,
crows suspended in directionless glory,
flying to and from, in simplicity, black
on blue and gold, above the wheat, without end.

 

 

* * *

 

Many thanks to Kerfe Roig for providing the title. If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc. 

Tomorrow’s poem is titled “Because I Could Not Say Goodbye, I Asked a Friend to Write Her Eulogy,” and was sponsored by Pleasant Street , who honored me with this request.

 

3 thoughts on “Day Thirteen Poem: Scarecrow Visits Van Gogh’s Wheatfield in Auvers

