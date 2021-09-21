Day Fourteen Poem: Because I Could Not Say Goodbye, I Asked a Friend to Write Her Eulogy

Because I Could Not Say Goodbye, I Asked a Friend to Write Her Eulogy
What is the calculus of grief?
That blank parenthetical statement.
The strip of darkness wrapped around my throat
allowing no light to escape.
I look at the wall clock for clarification
and see only its white face.
You were the gift
of approaching rain,
an oven’s warmth
on a pale, withered afternoon.
Carol, I have said so many goodbyes.
They’re stacked around me
like cords of firewood
in an eternal summer.
I cannot say another.
But I will whisper thank you,
and my laughter will speak your name.
I will dance your craziest dance,
sing your happiest song.
When I smile at the mirror,
you’ll smile back
through me
and I will remember your grace
and wisdom, know
delight and forgiveness
and the eternal starshine
of friendship, even as tears
etch their trails
down my long,
sad,
smiling face.
* * *
