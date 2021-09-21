Day Fourteen Poem: Because I Could Not Say Goodbye, I Asked a Friend to Write Her Eulogy

wall clock

Because I Could Not Say Goodbye, I Asked a Friend to Write Her Eulogy

What is the calculus of grief?

That blank parenthetical statement.
The strip of darkness wrapped around my throat
allowing no light to escape.

I look at the wall clock for clarification
and see only its white face.

You were the gift
of approaching rain,
an oven’s warmth
on a pale, withered afternoon.

Carol, I have said so many goodbyes.

They’re stacked around me
like cords of firewood
in an eternal summer.

I cannot say another.

But I will whisper thank you,
and my laughter will speak your name.

I will dance your craziest dance,
sing your happiest song.

When I smile at the mirror,
you’ll smile back
through me

and I will remember your grace
and wisdom, know
delight and forgiveness

and the eternal starshine
of friendship, even as tears
etch their trails
down my long,
sad,
smiling face.

 

* * *

 

Many thanks to Pleasant Street for entrusting me with this title. If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc. 

Tomorrow’s poem was sponsored by an anonymous donor, and is titled “Upon my discovery that my cat moves through multiple worlds leaving a trail of tumbled objects in significant patterns.” Hmm. What to do, what to do…

 

