Whoops…
by Stephanie L. Harper
Dear Autocorrect: Thank you
for your patience & support
in my kite. I rely on your
spelling sand predictive text
features many things easy day.
If I couldn’t trust you to etch
my typing, I would be a little
more honest about the times
I’m in the bathroom. I beam,
really, the last thing I need is
for people to judge me because of
where I might be dotting if all I’m
frying to do is confirm the time
of our nesting. A few fats ago,
my husband texted me from
the hardest store to ask if I could
use any more bridges for fainting
in the bedroom. Nob makes almond
anything come acrylic as romantic,
so things started jesting up a bit.
Lettuce nut say, it was with all
your extra kelp, that I was doom
scrolling his puzzle, so he had to
duck behind a dorkloft parked by
the election law tools. It was the mist
excrement wither of us remembered
having since I went shipping last
Christmas for a new wonton hacker…
Anyway, I thought I’d pet you now
how much your rusty cervix beams
to me. Your fiend, Stephanie.
* * *
Many thanks to Stephanie L. Harper, poet extraordinaire, for writing this piece, and Jazz Jaeschke, who sponsored the poem and provided the title and these three words: trust, judge, puzzle. If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc.
Tomorrow’s poem is titled “I’ll Have the Body Sandwich, and Hold the “Me,” Please,” thanks to my favorite artist, Ron Throop. Was it something I said, Ron, or do you just like to make me squirm? Ha!
Man! I was just looking at your page. Look at you go! I should have stayed consistent since years ago. Seeing your progress is an inspiration
Thank you.
Haha! This is pure gold. I cannot stand autocorrect! Lol.
Stephanie is a marvel!
Oh my. Glad to see you’re more accurate than autocorrect. Ha!
Ha! Stephanie is a genius!
Yeah, I’ve gotten myself into trouble a few times with auto-correct.
It has irritated me so much that I’ve turned it off wherever I can.
Fat fingers insist that I rely on it.
What a hoot! And finally, someone put Autocorrect in its place! I also have turned it off only to find it still changes my words, just not as much – have to reread always before sending!
It’s out to get us!
Yes!!!😲
This made me laugh out loud at several points. We can all relate, though my “autocorrect” experience is not nearly as entertaining as Stephanie’s, so wonderfully exaggerated and imagined. Thanks, Fiend (and Nob)!
There’s so much truth and fun in this poem!
Oh, Stephanie – is this ever a Whoops! Yet it looks somehow familiar … so like text-ized versions of voice-mails … And your poem presents a grand diversion (which I never grant with voice-mail-absurdities) of figuring out what maybe you really said! (Never mind where you said it from …) What fun to read through and puzzle over this! Hope you had as much fun constructing it. And here’s to satisfaction in making fun of the absurdities we live with. Thank you, Stephanie, for playing with this prompt. I think I’ve translated incorrectly, but I rather like the mental image of Bob hiding behind a forklift next to a stack of election law books inside a hardware store. (Hey, in small towns hardware stores carry a variety …)
Jazz, I had fantastic fun giving Autocorrect a little what-for… It was an honor to participate in Nob’s poetry mini-marathon, which has yielded some macro-magnificence from him, and a validating sense of warmth and community for me! 💗
I love the multiple possibilities correcting auto-correct or dictate-transcription (both look soooo like your poem!)
I have a feeling that people are going to be calling me Nob from now on. 🙂
This is honestly the best thing since “Ladle Rat Rotten Hut”. Thanks to Stephanie and our endearingly hypercorrective technology, Anguished English lives! 🥰
A wonton hacker!!! Made my day, brilliant Stephanie.
Everyone needs one in the winter!
For sure.
I wish it would just leave us alone ….with ourselves.
You’re not alone in that thought!
Love it!
We both know Stephanie’s a genius!
😆
Perhaps an emoji poem will follow. 🙂
that would be clever
Oh, yeah.
