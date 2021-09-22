Day Fifteen Poem: Upon my discovery that my cat moves through multiple worlds leaving a trail of tumbled objects in significant patterns

Upon my discovery that my cat moves through multiple worlds leaving a trail of tumbled objects in significant patterns

I have retreated from the public eye and am engaged in measurement

and experimentation, in coaxing objects and cat, observing gravitational

forces and studying the effects of aqua therapy on the invasive Japanese

beetle, all in the quest for MORE. Is this not the American Way?

The cat, of course, cooperates only when it pleases her. When I provide

origami cranes, she turns her attention to salt shakers. If I line up paper

cups, she turns her back and randomly flicks coasters from the table onto the floor.

Last week she pushed selected poetry books to the backs of their respective

shelves. I am still determining the connection between Akhmatova, Auster,

Berryman, Hirshfield and Jess, but once I find it, the key will certainly follow.

In one of her stops, the debris trail resembled Stone Henge. In another,

elements of the periodic table were clearly in play. And this was preceded

by a message in Morse code. My pharmacy texted an hour ago, to inform me

that my prescription was ready for pick up. I have no time for such matters.

“Reh eh,” the cat says. “Feed me.” My responsibilities are many. I must smooth

the secondary blanket, and put away the dishes. But first, I must prepare her fish.

* * *

Many thanks to the anonymous donor who provided this title. If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc.

Tomorrow’s poem was sponsored by Nadia Butler, and is titled “Tango.” Shall we dance? Or…