Day Ten Poem: I’ll Have the Body Sandwich, and Hold the “Me,” Please

I’ll Have the Body Sandwich, and Hold the “Me,” Please
The story of my life, as they say. Being that fleshy lump
held between cold steel and granite, blue flame and skillet,
or that subject of inexpert experimentation in a sterile
bedroom funded by military contractors or accounting miracles,
I am no longer startled by my irrelevance to the economy.
I can assemble IKEA furniture, manipulate words, slice
salami, calculate volume in terms of books, chain saw
trees, fabricate shelving, repair PVC, curse in three languages,
prepare quiche from scratch and compose poetry (sometimes
simultaneously), to mention just a few skills, and all with great
humility, and, alas, no pay. In a previous life, I administered,
tended budgets, said “no.” Now, I want to say “yes,” but no one
will listen. My in-box is littered with ads for portable
oxygen, leaf guards for gutters, herpes remedies and geriatric
dating services, with a few funeral home missives and phishing
expeditions thrown in. I’ve been sized and assigned to a particular
box targeting a certain demographic which I may or may not
belong to. The story of my life, as they say. Whoever they are.
* * *
Many thanks to Ron Throop for providing the title. If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc.
Tomorrow’s poem is titled “His Hand in Her Hand,” and was sponsored by poet Ivor Steven, whose book Tullawalla is out in the world!
I hope those with clout are writing recommendations for your laureate position. Here is a path to begin process.
https://ask.loc.gov/poetry-literature
Thank you Robert Bob!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ha! I’m content with being the poet “lariat” of my garret. Thanks again for sponsoring the poem, Ron. This mini-marathon has been a great kick in the butt. I was in the need of something to shake up my poetic complacency, and this was the perfect antidote!
LikeLiked by 2 people
And FYI, I have three quiches cooling off on counter for tomorrow night’s exhibition. There’s a devotional shelf dedicated to Okaji and Harper.
LikeLiked by 3 people
💖
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish we could be there. One of these days, Ron. One of these days! Hmm. That sounds vaguely threatening. LOL.
LikeLike
Interesting read. Fun to visualize you making quiche, cursing poetically. Not so fun to consider retirement as “assigned to a particular box” but so it is. More time for quiche and poetry, with or without cursing. Compensation not in dollars, but gratitudes and reliefs.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Though I retired from my career (such as it was) over six years ago, I never considered myself really retired, as I worked part-time until the move to Indiana. Here, the problem is finding something I’d like or am suited to do. And now, due to the pandemic, I’m not actively seeking work, though a few remote, temporary jobs have fallen my way. So maybe I really am retired. LOL. The portable oxygen ads are a hoot!
LikeLiked by 3 people
What a devilishly tricky title!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was! But that’s the beauty of this challenge. I love producing poems that otherwise never would have been written. You never know in which direction the prompt will shove you, except that it’s rarely in the expected direction. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I start receiving portable oxygen ads, I’ll know which body to curse. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So many truths slipped in there with the quiche. Why is there so little pay for the skills we enjoy and want to use?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wish I knew!
LikeLiked by 1 person