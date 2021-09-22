Day Ten Poem: I’ll Have the Body Sandwich, and Hold the “Me,” Please

I’ll Have the Body Sandwich, and Hold the “Me,” Please

The story of my life, as they say. Being that fleshy lump

held between cold steel and granite, blue flame and skillet,

or that subject of inexpert experimentation in a sterile

bedroom funded by military contractors or accounting miracles,

I am no longer startled by my irrelevance to the economy.

I can assemble IKEA furniture, manipulate words, slice

salami, calculate volume in terms of books, chain saw

trees, fabricate shelving, repair PVC, curse in three languages,

prepare quiche from scratch and compose poetry (sometimes

simultaneously), to mention just a few skills, and all with great

humility, and, alas, no pay. In a previous life, I administered,

tended budgets, said “no.” Now, I want to say “yes,” but no one

will listen. My in-box is littered with ads for portable

oxygen, leaf guards for gutters, herpes remedies and geriatric

dating services, with a few funeral home missives and phishing

expeditions thrown in. I’ve been sized and assigned to a particular

box targeting a certain demographic which I may or may not

belong to. The story of my life, as they say. Whoever they are.

* * *

