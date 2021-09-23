Day Eleven Poem: His Hand in Her Hand

His Hand In Her Hand

This terrible

beauty, this blight.

They exist simultaneously,

breathe the same air

taste the same

salt. When the fever broke

I saw my life clearly

ahead. A cliff. The road.

Always rising.

And under the tree

around the curve

someone calling my secret

name, saying come to me,

come to me, this is the way.

* * *

Many thanks to Ivor Steven for providing the title. If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc.

