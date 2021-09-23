Day Eleven Poem: His Hand in Her Hand

CliffRoad

His Hand In Her Hand

This terrible
beauty, this blight.

They exist simultaneously,
breathe the same air

taste the same
salt. When the fever broke

I saw my life clearly
ahead. A cliff. The road.

Always rising.
And under the tree

around the curve
someone calling my secret

name, saying come to me,
come to me, this is the way.

* * *

Many thanks to Ivor Steven for providing the title. If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc. 

Tomorrow’s poem is titled “If You Were Going to Make a Mask, to Represent Me, What Color Would It Be?,” and was sponsored by Atomic Geography, a poet whose work with “transduction” I much admire.

8 thoughts on “Day Eleven Poem: His Hand in Her Hand

