Day Sixteen (and final) Poem: Tango

Tango
Who determines where embrace
begins, or daylight
ends,
whether the axis
will prevail
or gravity wins?
Sometimes the spotlight
is the moon
or the reflection
of a glance released
too soon.
I have seen lovers smile
knowing they’ve won
even before
the first snaps
are plucked,
undone.
How she twirls,
how they sway
in time,
in step,
in bed, on the floor
away
from the light
and the cheers
always wanting
more.
* * *
Many thanks to Nadia Butler for providing this title. This concludes my mini-marathon to raise funds for Brick Street Poetry, Inc. Of course it’s not too late to donate to a stellar organization whose sole purpose is to support poetry. They’re receiving matching funds this month, so every bit helps!
Thank you all for reading, sponsoring, commenting, and playing along. I enjoyed this immensely, and hope you did, too.