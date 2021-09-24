Day Twelve Poem: If You Were Going to Make a Mask, to Represent Me, What Color Would It Be?

If You Were Going to Make a Mask, to Represent Me, What Color Would It Be?
Would it bear the shape of a whale’s tail at dusk,
or a flashing beacon at the end of a dim corridor?
Would it sigh in repose? Absorb light? Shift
features with mood? Who knows what people truly
think of us? I remember being lonely, wanting
nothing more than to be alone with the phosphorescent
wake and a few ideas sketched on scraps filched
from the trash. Such a cliche. But true.
And accurate. That year I learned the art of deception,
how a raised hand or oddly stressed phrase
could mask intent and redirect interest. I never
intended to reenlist, and once released, looked back
only to determine my exact starting point, stepping
instead into the swirl of apprehension and misplaced
affection. What color should the mask be? A blend
of cold sky and water below, with running lights
and the stretched-out night glow flowing
behind. The color of goodbye, of sanctimony —
heels on cobblestone — the odor of freshly turned
earth and wild oregano. Of midnight and open books,
beer in a frozen mug in August, and that fork
not taken, an ongoing turmoil, the perpetual regret.
* * *
Many thanks to Atomic Geography for providing the title. If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc.
Tomorrow’s poem is titled “Scarecrow Visits Van Gogh’s Wheatfield in Auvers,” and was sponsored by Kerfe Roig.
Another “swirl”‼ What I keep re-reading is this: “wanting nothing more than to be alone with the phosphorescent wake” – some of us really do need solitude, and some of the time such is utterly elusive.
Swirls are everywhere! On a Navy vessel, privacy is at a premium, and is not a consideration for lowly sailors. It was difficult, but I managed to find a few moments here and there. When we were in port, I would occasionally spend a night in a cheap motel, alone, with a few books. Ah, solitude and quiet!
Those last two lines! – brilliant and still ringing in my ears!
Who knows what those forks might have given? Or taken?
We’ll never know!😆
Perhaps I should be glad. 🙂
Hard to extract oneself from that road not taken. (K)
But easy to regret. Ah, youth!
“That year I learned the art of deception…” stunning. Thank you, Robert. A beautiful poem in response to our title suggestion. (Atomic Geography and Karen)
Thanks very much, Karen. I’m so pleased it works for you. That’s always my greatest concern.
Who is that man behind the Rainbow Mask …??
