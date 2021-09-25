Day Thirteen Poem: Scarecrow Visits Van Gogh’s Wheatfield in Auvers

Scarecrow Visits Van Gogh’s Wheatfield in Auvers

The corvids claim he was a crow. A man,

but a crow, who knew the faith of grain

and light, the atomic distinction

between stillness and the wind’s first

flutter, the shape of loneliness

and dark skies parted by song and

wing. He was a vanishing point,

an all-seeing eye. Or perhaps, dare I say,

one of my kind, separated from his base,

destined to observe, to record in bold,

thick strokes the hues that words

can only negate. In each of his fields,

celebration blossoms. We see what lurks

beneath the surface — that boy

walking outside the frame, a cat

behind the church — conversation

beyond speech. And in the sky, our sky,

crows suspended in directionless glory,

flying to and from, in simplicity, black

on blue and gold, above the wheat, without end.

* * *

Many thanks to Kerfe Roig for providing the title. If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc.

Tomorrow’s poem is titled “Because I Could Not Say Goodbye, I Asked a Friend to Write Her Eulogy,” and was sponsored by Pleasant Street , who honored me with this request.