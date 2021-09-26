Day Fourteen Poem: Because I Could Not Say Goodbye, I Asked a Friend to Write Her Eulogy

Because I Could Not Say Goodbye, I Asked a Friend to Write Her Eulogy
What is the calculus of grief?
That blank parenthetical statement.
The strip of darkness wrapped around my throat
allowing no light to escape.
I look at the wall clock for clarification
and see only its white face.
You were the gift
of approaching rain,
an oven’s warmth
on a pale, withered afternoon.
Carol, I have said so many goodbyes.
They’re stacked around me
like cords of firewood
in an eternal summer.
I cannot say another.
But I will whisper thank you,
and my laughter will speak your name.
I will dance your craziest dance,
sing your happiest song.
When I smile at the mirror,
you’ll smile back
through me
and I will remember your grace
and wisdom, know
delight and forgiveness
and the eternal starshine
of friendship, even as tears
etch their trails
down my long,
sad,
smiling face.
* * *
Many thanks to Pleasant Street for entrusting me with this title. If you’d like to join in on the fun, see my September 5 post for sponsorship details. Give me a title, provide some words. Or think of another challenge! It’s all for a good cause: Brick Street Poetry, Inc.
Tomorrow’s poem was sponsored by an anonymous donor, and is titled “Upon my discovery that my cat moves through multiple worlds leaving a trail of tumbled objects in significant patterns.” Hmm. What to do, what to do…
I hardly want to break the silence, but this is beyond moving. You’re an amazing friend, as I know she will agree.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, SJ. I did my best.
LikeLiked by 1 person
*tears*
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aw. And thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are so eloquent, Robert. Loved this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, VJ.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Welcome
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing I can say that the others haven’t already said. Really lovely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Jilanne.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, Bob. This is a real gift. It helps. Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are very welcome, PS.
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Are You Thrilled and commented:
A grateful re-blog. Thank you, Robert Okaji for this lovely tribute.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for reblogging. Writing this was an honor.
LikeLike
Such a generous touch. Such a lovely eulogy, which I would feel very happy with myself … had I written it. Well done Pleasant Street for recognising that sometimes emotional involvement blocks the muse.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. Grief is universal…
LikeLike
The poem left me speechless.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. I could not ask for a greater compliment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very beautiful
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, Derrick. Much appreciated.
LikeLiked by 1 person