Day Sixteen (and final) Poem: Tango

Tango
Who determines where embrace
begins, or daylight
ends,
whether the axis
will prevail
or gravity wins?
Sometimes the spotlight
is the moon
or the reflection
of a glance released
too soon.
I have seen lovers smile
knowing they’ve won
even before
the first snaps
are plucked,
undone.
How she twirls,
how they sway
in time,
in step,
in bed, on the floor
away
from the light
and the cheers
always wanting
more.
* * *
Many thanks to Nadia Butler for providing this title. This concludes my mini-marathon to raise funds for Brick Street Poetry, Inc. Of course it’s not too late to donate to a stellar organization whose sole purpose is to support poetry. They’re receiving matching funds this month, so every bit helps!
Thank you all for reading, sponsoring, commenting, and playing along. I enjoyed this immensely, and hope you did, too.
🌹Ah, a sultry finish! These have all been as fun for us to read as you to write. A little white-knuckled composition is invigorating!
There’s nothing like a little poetic-cardio to get us going! And now I have fifteen drafts to work on. All in all, a great two weeks!
Invigorating! Oh to have a flexible young body again… at least my imagination and vicarious proclivities are still quite limber!
I’ve been limping around more than usual lately, so when watching videos of couples tangoing, I flinched and said “ouch” frequently.
I enjoyed this very much as well as the amazing video. Thank you! Hugs, Joni
Thank you, Joni. I watched quite a few videos to get some of the flavor of the dance. This one stood out.
You are so welcome definitely my pleasure. That couple was incredibly talented dancers. I really enjoyed it. You certainly chose well. Have an amazing weekend. ❤️🤗🦋
I can only imagine moving like that!
Same here. They were like one body moving together. I think they were introduced as work class in their dancing. It worked so beautifully with your piece. ❤️🤗💃🕺🩰
Wow this really read with the rhythm of the tango.. brilliant.
Thank you. The videos I watched must have influenced me. I didn’t realize until I was halfway through the poem that I’d been using meter and rhyme. But it seemed to work, so I went with it.
What a wonderful way to write. 💃🎼🌈
I seem to do better when I have no idea what I’m doing. 🙂
Love that ❤
Unfortunately it took me decades to realize that.
Better late than never ..that’s evolution. 💖
Very nicely rhythmic
Thanks, Derrick. Unusual technique for me, but it seemed appropriate.
Interesting rhythm that pairs nicely with the tango, that legwork!! superb.
I don’t work much with meter, so this one was fun. Oh, god, that legwork. I’d injure myself, and no doubt my partner…
This poem is really good. Yours are always good, but this one captured me.
