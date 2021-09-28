Day Sixteen (and final) Poem: Tango

Tango

Who determines where embrace

begins, or daylight

ends,

whether the axis

will prevail

or gravity wins?

Sometimes the spotlight

is the moon

or the reflection

of a glance released

too soon.

I have seen lovers smile

knowing they’ve won

even before

the first snaps

are plucked,

undone.

How she twirls,

how they sway

in time,

in step,

in bed, on the floor

away

from the light

and the cheers

always wanting

more.

* * *

Many thanks to Nadia Butler for providing this title. This concludes my mini-marathon to raise funds for Brick Street Poetry, Inc. Of course it’s not too late to donate to a stellar organization whose sole purpose is to support poetry. They’re receiving matching funds this month, so every bit helps!

Thank you all for reading, sponsoring, commenting, and playing along. I enjoyed this immensely, and hope you did, too.