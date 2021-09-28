Day Sixteen (and final) Poem: Tango

Posted on by

 

Tango

Who determines where embrace
begins, or daylight

ends,
whether the axis

will prevail
or gravity wins?

Sometimes the spotlight
is the moon

or the reflection
of a glance released

too soon.
I have seen lovers smile

knowing they’ve won
even before

the first snaps
are plucked,

undone.
How she twirls,

how they sway
in time,

in step,
in bed, on the floor

away
from the light

and the cheers
always wanting

more.

 

* * *

 

Many thanks to Nadia Butler for providing this title. This concludes my mini-marathon to raise funds for Brick Street Poetry, Inc.  Of course it’s not too late to donate to a stellar organization whose sole purpose is to support poetry. They’re receiving matching funds this month, so every bit helps!

Thank you all for reading, sponsoring, commenting, and playing along. I enjoyed this immensely, and hope you did, too.

21 thoughts on “Day Sixteen (and final) Poem: Tango

