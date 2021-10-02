In the Garden of Wind’s Delight

Faltering, it drifts

to a stop, rests for a moment

before fluttering to its end.

It is good to be sound.

It is good to trickle through holes.

It is good to be old

even if just one of a crowd.

These notes serve no purpose

yet they linger beyond

their existence.

I listen to their past

for their future. Where are you?

I ask. What is your true name?

“In the Garden of WInd’s Delight” appeared in July 2019 in Nine Muses Poetry. Thank you, Annest Gwilym, for taking this piece.