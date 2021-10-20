Beer Bottle Suizen
No rules apply here. I blow
into the empty bottle and achieve
silence. Tilting it, I adjust my mouth’s
shape and blow across the glass lip,
receiving a flicker of tone in return.
Repeat. More of the same. Discarding
the vessel, I open another, drink deeply.
Become the emptying.
* * *
Note: Suizen (blowing zen) is the practice of playing the shakuhachi (traditional Japanese bamboo flute) to attain self-realization.
“Beer Bottle Suizen” first appeared in Subterranean Blue in March 2020.
Enjoyable read … I get a sense of both Zen and playful … and the desire to hear bottle and shakuhachi alternating (perhaps in unison … but this feels like a solo activity, so alternating!)
LikeLiked by 2 people
While I was waiting for my shakuhachi to arrive, I practiced achieving sound by blowing on empty bottles. 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ah, this is timely inspiration — now I know how I’ll spend a certain amount of my first day of retirement, which begins this Saturday. 😌 It was a bittersweet and financially scary decision but the body knows best. Maybe next I’ll decide which flute will lend itself best to the future… Cheers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I retired seven years earlier than planned. As I told my boss, I didn’t think that I would lie on my deathbed wishing that I’d created another spreadsheet. That decision was fairly easy. My body, in the form of a heart attack, told me to change. I’m so glad that I listened.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have often played these bottle tones …
LikeLiked by 2 people
Emptying them is of course a great pleasure, too. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I tend to agree Robert
LikeLiked by 2 people
I knew you would. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
No rules, perhaps, but good order … 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Always!
LikeLiked by 1 person