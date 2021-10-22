Poem Ending with a Whimper

The best liar wins.

You can’t stop talking

and the truth embedded in strands

frays with each word slipping

from your cruel mouth.

If I tilt my head just so, I see God.

Or what passes for God at the periphery:

a fly stain on the window, the redness

at the eye’s corner, the shrike’s beak.

Silence fills me daily

and trickles out in utterances and sighs

meant only for you.

Who lies best?

I look to the ground for answers.

What replies is a tail between its legs,

a headless shrug, a whimper.

“Poem Ending with a Whimper” was published in Volume 3 of Lamplit Underground. Thank you, Janna Grace, for taking these pieces.

Lamplit Underground is a beautifully illustrated publication. Please take a look!