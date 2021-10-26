Night

Which particular wind curls through this dream of mountains

and books left opened? One that flicks pages or shreds

leaves while caressing your cheek? Or another, damp

and limp from envy, barely ruffling the night’s

curtain? In your sleep I am none of these,

relegated instead to unseen tremors or

the chill rasp of sparked surprise, a

tune laid across an unmade bed

in spring, its notes cluttering

the score. Or might I be the

stilled motion, eyes closed

and held taut, creased as

if worn by a pocket’s

rub and frequent

unfolding? This

is your clock.

the lie.



