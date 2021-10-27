Night
Which particular wind curls through this dream of mountains
and books left opened? One that flicks pages or shreds
leaves while caressing your cheek? Or another, damp
and limp from envy, barely ruffling the night’s
curtain? In your sleep I am none of these,
relegated instead to unseen tremors or
the chill rasp of sparked surprise, a
tune laid across an unmade bed
in spring, its notes cluttering
the score. Or might I be the
stilled motion, eyes closed
and held taut, creased as
if worn by a pocket’s
rub and frequent
unfolding? This
is your clock.
Continue
the lie.
First this morning, I opened this door, started by the world you have created, shiver, surprise, fascinated, thanks for another journey Bob
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Dan. I haven’t made many visits to that dream land of late, for which I am grateful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mysterious but palpable lyrics … a bit confusing, as many dreams are! I like the shape of the lines, mimicking the curve of the cloud in image … plus suggesting that the dream does have a point, even if not immediately obvious.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe this poem started out in couplets, but somehow this form took hold over the course of several weeks. I of course dunno why…
LikeLiked by 2 people
The dream is always in the odd details, isn’t it?
LikeLiked by 1 person