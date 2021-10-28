Night

image

 

Night

Which particular wind curls through this dream of mountains
and books left opened? One that flicks pages or shreds
leaves while caressing your cheek? Or another, damp
and limp from envy, barely ruffling the night’s
curtain? In your sleep I am none of these,
relegated instead to unseen tremors or
the chill rasp of sparked surprise, a
tune laid across an unmade bed
in spring, its notes cluttering
the score. Or might I be the
stilled motion, eyes closed
and held taut, creased as
if worn by a pocket’s
rub and frequent
unfolding? This
is your clock.
the lie.

 

image

 

5 thoughts on "Night"

  2. Mysterious but palpable lyrics … a bit confusing, as many dreams are! I like the shape of the lines, mimicking the curve of the cloud in image … plus suggesting that the dream does have a point, even if not immediately obvious.

