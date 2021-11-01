Sleepless

One night exhausts another,

layering sheets and blankets,

wrinkles and folds. Oh, the

body wants to still the mind,

and shedding this weight,

float freely through the night.

Your memory of sleep’s touch

withers as you lie there,

absorbing the fan’s pattern.

How wonderful, then, to finally

drift across the room and settle

in that relaxed corner, among the

cobwebs and shadows and those

frustrated hours now set aside.

“Sleepless: first appeared here in October 2017.