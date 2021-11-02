Sheng-yu’s Lament (after Mei Yao-ch’en)

First heaven took my wife,

and now, my son.

These eyes will never dry

and my heart slowly turns to ash.

Rain seeps far into the earth

like a pearl dropped into the sea.

Swim deep and you’ll see the pearl,

dig in the earth and you’ll find water.

But when people return to the source,

we know they’re gone forever.

I touch my empty chest and ask, who

is that withered ghost in the mirror?

* * *

“Sheng-yu’s Lament” is included in my micro-chapbook, No Eye But The Moon’s, available via free download at Origami Poems Project.

The transliteration on Chinese-poems.com reads:

Heaven already take my wife

Again again take my son

Two eyes although not dry

(Disc) heart will want die

Rain fall enter earth in

Pearl sink enter sea deep

Enter sea can seek pearl

Dig earth can see water

Only person return source below

Through the ages know self (yes)

Touch breast now ask who

Emaciated mirror in ghost