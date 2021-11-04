Poems Up at MockingHeart Review

My poems “In a Moment of Existential Anxiety Kermit Plays the Banjo” and “Magpie Love Song” are live at MockingHeart Review. Many thanks to editor Tyler Robert Sheldon for taking these pieces.
“the difficulties of greenness”! And I love “Magpie Love Song” – what you’ve so beautifully said with such concision. Congratulations!
It’s not easy being green! Thanks, Lynne.
