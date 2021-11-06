Beer Bottle Suizen

No rules apply here. I blow

into the empty bottle and achieve

silence. Tilting it, I adjust my mouth’s

shape and blow across the glass lip,

receiving a flicker of tone in return.

Repeat. More of the same. Discarding

the vessel, I open another, drink deeply.

Become the emptying.

* * *

Note: Suizen (blowing zen) is the practice of playing the shakuhachi (traditional Japanese bamboo flute) to attain self-realization.

“Beer Bottle Suizen” first appeared in Subterranean Blue in March 2020.