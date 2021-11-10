Poems Up at MockingHeart Review

My poems “In a Moment of Existential Anxiety Kermit Plays the Banjo” and “Magpie Love Song” are live at MockingHeart Review. Many thanks to editor Tyler Robert Sheldon for taking these pieces.
“the difficulties of greenness”! And I love “Magpie Love Song” – what you’ve so beautifully said with such concision. Congratulations!
It’s not easy being green! Thanks, Lynne.
I need to consult Kermit and the Magpies before the next time I face the difficulty (again!) of defaulting to my Neo-Victorianist tendencies. I suspect a little green could go a long way, in my case…
These are beautiful poems! 🐸💚
I’m certain that Kermit and the Magpies (hmm, sounds like a 60s band) will help!
Congrats!
Thanks, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
Two cool ones – I like your way of coping with being lost!
Being lost with the right person is all important!
