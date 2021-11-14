Gulf

for M.V.

Which looms wider, its sky or water? The birds, here, too,

reconvene in greater streaks. This morning I stomped around

Paisano, examining the grasses and soil, the rocks and various

configurations of clouds, and listened to experts discuss

prescribed burns and how the land’s contours can determine

sequence and efficacy. The mockingbird whose territory

we occupy has disappeared. Perhaps he’s just moved on.

I heard a red-bellied woodpecker yesterday, but never saw it,

and of course the rattlers at the ranch are still underfoot, just

less apparent this time of year. I looked closely, as always,

but never spied one. What else did I miss? The rich people

on the bluffs bulldoze habitat, poison creeks and erect their

Italianate villas, caring not a whit for the breeding warblers

or the landscape, although they might pony up a few bucks

for an environmental charity if sucked-up to properly. Given

a choice between the two, I’d pick the snakes every time;

they don’t smile or offer spiked drinks and stories of their

conquests, and usually warn before striking. Even a minor

deity might take offense and crack open a new fault in the

earth between this place and theirs, widening it by inches

with each presumption, every falsehood, whether shaded

in unrelated facts or illogic, until that shifting space could

be spanned solely by a bridge planked with truth and good

manners, and, yes, by mutual consent. Looking back, I

find many examples of these bridges collapsing in utero,

but we keep trying. Your story of the gulf coast storm

reminded me of weeks spent on calm water, and seeing,

no matter where I turned, blue meeting blue, from horizon

to horizon, the sky never broken by bird or cloud, born

anew each day, always looking between, never down.

“Gulf” was published in West Texas Literary Review in March 2017.