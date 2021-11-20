Shadow (with Recording)

Shadow
walking,
crushing juniper berries
at dusk
the dog shadows me
in his absence
* * *
“Shadow” first appeared here in April, 2015. It could be considered a companion piece to “Mother’s Day,” which is included in the July 2016 edition of The Lake.
Music: “Thunderbird” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Beautiful
Thank you, Beth. I miss that dog!
Beautiful recording … good to pause and listen (twice) with my aging Labrador about 2 inches from my foot. Buttercup will be a shadow all too soon – I sense she is “ready”, but we are not.
Of all the dogs I’ve belonged to, Jackboy remains my favorite. I still talk to him in poems…
My former dog shadowed me for a long time, till the two new ones pushed him out. Love this.
Thanks, VJ. They do that, don’t they?
Sure do! Welcome.
