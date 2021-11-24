Self-Portrait as Compost

Beneath the surface find warmth,

the fruit of decay and mastication,

of layered mixes and intermingled

juices. Disintegrated or whole,

still I strive to speak. Bits of me

meld, to be absorbed slowly; I

process and am processed: here,

within the pepper bush’s deep red

berries, there among the dianthus.

Scattered, deliberately placed,

having been, I shall emerge again,

forever changed, limitless, renewed.

* * *

“Self-Portrait as Compost” was first published in Issue 125 of Right Hand Pointing. Thank you to editors Dale Wisely, Laura M. Kaminski, F. John Sharp and José Angel Araguz for taking this piece.