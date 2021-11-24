Self-Portrait as Compost
Beneath the surface find warmth,
the fruit of decay and mastication,
of layered mixes and intermingled
juices. Disintegrated or whole,
still I strive to speak. Bits of me
meld, to be absorbed slowly; I
process and am processed: here,
within the pepper bush’s deep red
berries, there among the dianthus.
Scattered, deliberately placed,
having been, I shall emerge again,
forever changed, limitless, renewed.
* * *
“Self-Portrait as Compost” was first published in Issue 125 of Right Hand Pointing. Thank you to editors Dale Wisely, Laura M. Kaminski, F. John Sharp and José Angel Araguz for taking this piece.
Savoring the last 2 lines, contemplating my son’s 46 years “here” as but one emergence, hence now composting into his next emergence. With luck, my next emergence will be somewhere near his next emergence and we can joke about silly things again.
I like the idea of being composted and used, to encourage life, after death.
