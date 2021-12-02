Wind

That it shudders through

and presages an untimely end,

that it transforms the night’s

body and leaves us

breathless and wanting,

petals strewn about,

messenger and message in one,

corporeal hosts entwined,

that it moves, that it blends,

that it withdraws and returns without

remorse, without forethought, that it

increases, expands, subtracts,

renders, imposes and releases

in one quick breath, saying

I cannot feel but I touch,

I cannot feel

* * *

“Wind” first appeared in Blue Hour Magazine and is included in my first chapbook, If Your Matter Could Reform.